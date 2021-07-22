Meet The Picks: Seth Williams aims to catch on as WR, special teams ace

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The juxtaposition is striking.

As Seth Williams talked during our Denver7 Meet The Picks interview, he remained measured, confident, relaxed. Then, Google 'Seth Williams highlights' and watch him 'Moss' a Kentucky cornerback punctuated by a biceps flex.

"When I get on the field I am a whole different person," said Williams, who will be featured on Friday's 6 p.m. newscast. "On the field? You don’t want to be around that person.”

Williams boasts intriguing size -- 6-foot-3, 211 pounds -- and athleticism. He runs a 4.5 40 and owns a 37-inch vertical leap befitting his status as a former Alabama all-state performer in hoops and track. He finished with a star-spangled resume at Auburn, ranking seventh in receptions (132), fourth in yards (2,124) and third in touchdowns (17).

He does not need Siri to find the end zone or the first down marker.

"I didn’t really chase records. I just knew I was getting the ball. I knew the ball would come. I learned from the receivers before me and kept it rolling," Williams said. "I am a physical receiver that’s ready to get the ball and make a play.”

Williams models his game after Seattle's DK Metcalf, Green Bay's Davante Adams and new teammate Courtland Sutton. He uses his body and catch radius to create space, and embraces the one-on-one confrontation. However, in Denver, he must widen his lens. To make this team in a loaded receiver room, Williams will be required to demonstrate unique versatility.

"We targeted him as one of the top special teams players for receivers," Broncos general manager George Paton said. "He's like a piece of clay. He's really talented. He's big and he can run. As a receiver he just needs to be molded."

For Williams this role represents a transition. He played as a true freshman in college, and never spent much time outside the offensive huddle.

"But, I am willing to go wherever they put me," Williams said. "I am going to contribute in any way I can.”

The NFL draft is a grueling, humbling process for most players. Williams proved no different. His college stats suggested his phone should have buzzed long before the sixth round when the Broncos selected him with the 219th overall pick.

File it under it future motivation.

"It was a long time waiting, seeing a whole bunch of names going across the screen that weren't mine. I got kind of frustrated with it," Williams said. "But I didn’t really let my emotions get to me that much. When that 303 number popped up, I got happy, overwhelmed with joy.”

Williams can lean on past experience for confidence. His career included a 24-game reception streak. And he delivered plenty of eye-widening moments.

"I’d probably say my sophomore year was my favorite. We played Oregon (to open the season at the Dallas Cowboys stadium). I had the game winning catch. And that was the best feeling ever," Williams said. "Hearing the stadium go crazy. That’s when stadiums were packed. I felt it. It was different.”

Playing in the SEC sharpened his skills. He matched up against future NFL stars and draft picks, including Broncos' seventh-round cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. Going against the "best week in and week out demanded that you prepare yourself," Williams explained.

How Williams ended up at Auburn intrigued me. He was a top player in the state, and he attended Paul Bear Bryant High School. You know, the Alabama legendary coach?

"Hey, it was a decision I had to make — a decision for myself. Everyone knew I was a 'Bama fan," Williams said. "But I made the best decision for myself on what I saw my future as.”

Williams stood out for the Tigers in every way. Now, he's looking to do the same with the Broncos when rookies and quarterbacks report for training camp on Saturday.

The race for a roster spot begins, and that opportunity to walk out of the tunnel at Empower Field at Mile High in blue and orange, colors he knows well.

"That will be unreal, a dream come true. There's no feeling like it, especially that first time," Williams said. "I am going to be shocked and amazed. But I have get over that feeling quickly and get to playing football.”

