Manning, Atwater, Lynch set to enter Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend

Denver7 Broncos Insider Troy Renck is at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, where it’s a huge weekend for the Broncos as Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Peyton Manning all get enshrined into the Hall of Fame.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 06, 2021
It starts Friday night with the Gold Jacket Ceremony and runs through Sunday. Steve Atwater’s 2020 class will be enshrined on Saturday, and Lynch and Manning will enter the Hall on Sunday.

After this weekend, there will be 10 Broncos in the Hall of Fame, showing the team’s dominance over the better part of three decades.

Troy will have live reports from Canton through the weekend. Watch Friday's report in the player embedded below.

