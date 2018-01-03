Lynch, Dawkins, Law are Broncos players named as 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

DENVER – Three former Denver Broncos were named Tuesday as finalists for the 2018 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

John Lynch, Brian Dawkins and Ty Law are among the 15 finalists. The list was narrowed down from 27 semifinalists announced Nov. 21, which also included former Broncos Steve Atwater and Karl Mecklenburg, who did not make the lists of finalists.

Lynch is the only of the three who is a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. Lynch played the final four years of his career in Denver and was selected to the Pro Bowl each year. The Broncos made the playoffs in 2004 and 2005.

Dawkins played the final three years of his 16-year career with the Broncos, earning Pro Bowl nods in 2009 and 2011 after 13 years with Philadelphia.

Law played in seven games with the Broncos in the final season of his career, 2009, after 14 years with New England, Kansas City and the New York Jets.

Among the other finalists are Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce.