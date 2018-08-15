Las Vegas sees Bradley Chubb as favorite for defensive rookie of the year

Troy E. Renck
1:48 PM, Aug 15, 2018
3:20 PM, Aug 15, 2018
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Bradley Chubb of NC State poses after being picked #5 overall by the Denver Broncos during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tom Pennington
2018 Getty Images

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Bradley Chubb moves the needle. From the moment the Broncos drafted the outside linebacker, he has been a big deal, literally and figuratively. Many national media members viewed Denver as the ideal landing spot. The 6-foot-5, 269-pounder joins a Denver defense built on the Orange Rush, allowing Chubb to serve as a complementary force opposite of All-Pro Von Miller.

Though Chubb's first preseason game showed inconsistency, Las Vegas was not swayed. Odds sit in the former North Carolina State's favor if you believe Bovada. They list Chubb as the favorite at 4-to-1 odds. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who practiced at UC Health Center on Wednesday, follows at 11-to-2. The full list released Wednesday:

Odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bradley Chubb                          4/1

Roquan Smith                           11/2

Tremaine Edmunds                    19/2

Minkah Fitzpatrick                     14/1

Derwin James                           14/1

Denzel Ward                             14/1

Leighton Vander Esch               15/1

Jaire Alexander                         18/1

Marcus Davenport                     18/1

Rashaan Evans                         18/1

Harold Landry                           18/1

Josh Jackson                           20/1

Terrell Edmunds                        28/1

Vita Vea                                    28/1

Carlton Davis                            33/1

Donte Jackson                          33/1

Darius Leonard                          33/1

Da'Ron Payne                           33/1

Jessie Bates                             35/1

Taven Bryan                              35/1

Uchenna Nwosu                        35/1

MJ Stewart                                35/1

Kemoko Turay                           35/1

Mike Hughes                             40/1

Maurice Hurst                            40/1

Isaiah Oliver                              40/1

Breeland Speaks                       66/1

Tyquan Lewis                            70/1

PJ Hall                                      85/1

 

Chubb netted one tackle in his debut against the Vikings. Von Miller dismissed the idea that Chubb was nervous. He believes Chubb can be great given the player he sees in practice. 

"It's hard when you only get a couple of series. Your human, you make mistakes," Miller said. 

Chubb provides defensive versatility because of his ability to line up in a four-point stance and stop the run. He flashed his potential and inexperience last Saturday. He failed on his gap assignment, leading to a 20-yard run by Minnesota's Latavius Murray. However, he made a strong play along the goal line against the run, winning his one-on-one battle. 

Since the award's inception in 1969, the Broncos boast two top defensive rookies, Nebraska's Mike Croel in 1991 and Miller in 2011. 

