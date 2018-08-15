Las Vegas sees Bradley Chubb as favorite for defensive rookie of the year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Bradley Chubb moves the needle. From the moment the Broncos drafted the outside linebacker, he has been a big deal, literally and figuratively. Many national media members viewed Denver as the ideal landing spot. The 6-foot-5, 269-pounder joins a Denver defense built on the Orange Rush, allowing Chubb to serve as a complementary force opposite of All-Pro Von Miller.

Though Chubb's first preseason game showed inconsistency, Las Vegas was not swayed. Odds sit in the former North Carolina State's favor if you believe Bovada. They list Chubb as the favorite at 4-to-1 odds. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who practiced at UC Health Center on Wednesday, follows at 11-to-2. The full list released Wednesday:

Odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bradley Chubb 4/1

Roquan Smith 11/2

Tremaine Edmunds 19/2

Minkah Fitzpatrick 14/1

Derwin James 14/1

Denzel Ward 14/1

Leighton Vander Esch 15/1

Jaire Alexander 18/1

Marcus Davenport 18/1

Rashaan Evans 18/1

Harold Landry 18/1

Josh Jackson 20/1

Terrell Edmunds 28/1

Vita Vea 28/1

Carlton Davis 33/1

Donte Jackson 33/1

Darius Leonard 33/1

Da'Ron Payne 33/1

Jessie Bates 35/1

Taven Bryan 35/1

Uchenna Nwosu 35/1

MJ Stewart 35/1

Kemoko Turay 35/1

Mike Hughes 40/1

Maurice Hurst 40/1

Isaiah Oliver 40/1

Breeland Speaks 66/1

Tyquan Lewis 70/1

PJ Hall 85/1

Chubb netted one tackle in his debut against the Vikings. Von Miller dismissed the idea that Chubb was nervous. He believes Chubb can be great given the player he sees in practice.

"It's hard when you only get a couple of series. Your human, you make mistakes," Miller said.

Chubb provides defensive versatility because of his ability to line up in a four-point stance and stop the run. He flashed his potential and inexperience last Saturday. He failed on his gap assignment, leading to a 20-yard run by Minnesota's Latavius Murray. However, he made a strong play along the goal line against the run, winning his one-on-one battle.

Since the award's inception in 1969, the Broncos boast two top defensive rookies, Nebraska's Mike Croel in 1991 and Miller in 2011.