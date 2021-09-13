Jerry Jeudy promises to 'be back soon,' but will miss time

ENGLEWOOD -- The image of Jerry Jeudy leaving the MetLife Stadium field on a cart remains jarring. Midway through the third quarter, the wide receiver snared a Teddy Bridgewater pass then his ankle bent awkwardly underneath him as he was dragged to the turf.

The initial Twitter prognosis brought chills of a missed season. Monday, Jeudy soothed concerns, posting on Instagram: "I will be back soon." But soon is relative. After suffering a right high ankle sprain, Jeudy underwent an MRI and will be sidelined for the immediate future. Will he fall in the 4-to-6 week range, as sources predict, or need longer?

Broncos coach Vic Fangio addressed Jeudy's injury Monday.

"He has a high ankle sprain. Everything else checked out good. He's going to miss some time. It's hard to put a time table on it," said Fangio, who hasn't addressed with general manager George Paton a possible three-week injured reserve stay for Jeudy. "They are looking at all options. But at this very moment, it will just be recovery."

The Broncos can easily win the next two games without the former Alabama star. But he will be missed as the season progresses, especially with contests looming against AFC bullies Baltimore and on the road at Pittsburgh. Despite playing two-plus quarters, Jeudy boasted team highs in targets (seven), catches (six) and yards (72). After struggling with drops as a rookie, Jeudy rolled up his sleeves and went to work.

He was the Broncos' best offensive player this offseason and during training camp. More importantly, he delivered a quick rapport with Bridgewater. With Jeudy sidelined, it shifts the focus to Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Sutton caught only one pass in his first game in a calendar year, a huge fourth down conversion. Patrick caught a touchdown, a year after leading the team in receiving scores.

"I am not surprised. He's a good NFL receiver," Fangio said.

Right guard Graham Glasgow provided the other injury of note. It was not announced during the game, but Glasgow dealt with an irregular heartbeat beginning on the second or third series, and eventually ceded three snaps to backup Netane Muti. Glasgow was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance after the game, and is expected to return Tuesday morning.

"Hey everyone, I appreciate all the well wishes. Looking forward to a quick recovery and getting back out there. It was a great team win, and excited to see where myself and the team go from here," Glasgow tweeted Monday afternoon.

Footnotes

Running back Melvin Gordon kept it simple when asked how this team should stay focused. “If you want to get motivated, go look at last year’s record. It’s on Google somewhere,” said Gordon, who delivered a 70-yard touchdown and finished with 101 yards on 11 carries. ...

Outside linebacker Malik Reed enjoyed playing with Von Miller for the first time since his rookie season. This week Bradley Chubb (right ankle) is expected to return, meaning all three could be employed at the same time. ...

Fangio said the plan was to get rookie Pat Surtain snaps at outside corner and not just in the dime package. He has earned that, Fangio explained. However, he was used sparingly after he missed a tackle on a touchdown catch.

