In newly created role, Broncos hire China Jude to lead team’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy

DENVER – It was only seven months ago that the Denver Broncos announced their “Inspire Change” initiative to address social and racial issues. On Monday, the organization took their commitment to a whole new level by announcing a new role focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

In a press release, the Broncos announced they had hired China Jude as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“I am extremely grateful to Joe Ellis, George Paton and the rest of the Broncos leadership team for selecting me for this opportunity,” Jude said. “One of the attractive things about this position is the organization-wide investment in making a positive commitment to DEI. I’m ready to work closely with Brittany and roll up my sleeves to share ideas of how we can continue to create meaningful change within the organization and community.”

In her role, Jude will work closely with football, business and community leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. Her position will also focus on recruitment, hiring processes, overall workplace environment and external outreach.

Additionally, Jude – who will be representing the team as an external ambassador on social justice initiatives – will also guide the team’s internal DEI committee as it hosts regular organization-wide programming. She will report directly to Brittany Bowlen, who has been named Senior Vice President of Strategy.

“When we announced the Broncos Inspire Change program at the beginning of last season, we began searching for someone who not only makes the Broncos leaders in the industry for DEI, but could add significant value to the Denver community,” Bowlen said. “Throughout the interview process, China Jude passionately demonstrated how advancing DEI initiatives will help the Broncos win on and off the field.

Jude, who has more than 23 years of collegiate athletic administration and coaching experience, most recently worked as the University of Wyoming’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration/Senior Woman Administrator (SWA), the news release states.

During her three years at Wyoming, she oversaw sports medicine, sports performance and nutrition, strategic planning, gender equity and diversity & inclusion initiatives, and the volleyball and soccer programs.

At Wyoming, the release states, Jude created strategies on addressing sexual assault/violence, served as Chair of the University Wide Black 14 Commemoration Week and coordinated the celebration of women who competed prior to Title IX. She also strengthened Wyoming’s diversity and inclusion recruitment and professional development programming, leading to an 8 percent increase in ethnic minority and female staffers in under-represented areas, the news release read.

Jude was named to the 10th annual Sports Business Journal (SBJ) Game Changers: Women in Sports Business Class of 2020 and was named the 2019 Women Leaders in College Sports Nell Jackson Administrator of the Year, according to the news release.