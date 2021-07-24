Gambling book closes NFC North markets, anticipates Aaron Rodgers' decision

DENVER -- Will there finally be clarity in the beautiful mystery?

Since Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers declared his future uncertain following his team's loss in the NFC Championship Game, his next move has been eagerly anticipated.

Friday night, Jay Kornegay of SuperBookSports told Denver7 that his book closed its NFC North markets, believing there could be a Rodgers announcement soon after getting information from a source. Speculation is that Rodgers could say he's retiring, hoping it prompts the Packers to trade him.

There have been no signs of thawing in the frosty relationship between Rodgers and the Packers' front office. In June, Packers president Mark Murphy called Rodgers a "complicated fella." In a subsequent interview promoting a golf event, Rodgers wore a T-shirt that read "I'm offended," which was construed as his passive-aggressive return volley.

Draft Kings and PointsBet reacted to SuperBookSports' decision, according to Action Network, removing their NFC North odds as well.

Friday's news carries particular interest in Denver because Rodgers has been open to playing for the Broncos, per multiple reports, the team could use an upgrade at the position and has financial flexibility.

As it stands, the Broncos plan to start training camp Wednesday with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock competing for the starting job. The Broncos have employed 10 starters since Peyton Manning retired following the Super Bowl 50 victory. Two boast a winning record -- Trevor Siemian (13-11) and Brett Rypien (1-0).

Carson Palmer represents the last high-profile quarterback to use this maneuver to facilitate his exit. In 2011, Palmer was over playing for the downtrodden Bengals. Cincinnati owner Mike Brown refused to trade him, and Palmer announced his retirement. After several discussions, Brown relented, shipping Palmer to Oakland for two first-round picks. Agent David Dunn represents Rodgers and held the same role with Palmer.

In 2011, Dunn spoke for Palmer following the season, stating, "Carson strongly feels that a separation between him and the Bengals would be in the best interest of both parties. Carson could not respect the Brown family any more than he does or be more appreciative of what the Browns have done for him and his wife Shaelyn and his family."

The Packers open training camp Wednesday with nothing resolved with Rodgers, something that could change next week.