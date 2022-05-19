Watch
Former Broncos linebacker Von Miller lists Foxfield mansion for over $4M

Miller purchased the property for $925,000 in 2012, records show
Posted at 9:29 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 23:29:41-04

Seven months removed from his last game as a Denver Bronco, linebacker Von Miller has put his 18,745-square-foot mansion in Arapahoe County up for sale.

Miller, who was an outside linebacker for the Broncos from 2011 until last October, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, is asking $4.1 million for his nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom home at 17819 E. Easter Ave. in Foxfield.

The town is between Aurora and Parker.

Miller purchased the property for $925,000 in 2012, records show.

In 2018, Miller built an addition to the original four-bedroom, five-bathroom home that sits on 4.3 acres. The newly constructed portion of the property, which connects to the original home on the first floor, has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cigar lounge and a gym with separate hot and cold contrast tubs and a steam room, according to the listing.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

