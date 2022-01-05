Watch
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Former Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson dies at 70

Part of team during back-to-back Super Bowl wins
items.[0].image.alt
KEVIN RIVOLI/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson looks on from the sidelines against Rutgers in Syracuse, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2005. Robinson is psyched for his second year as head football coach at Syracuse, and he's not looking back at his rookie season. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)
Greg Robinson Broncos
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 17:19:27-05

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson has passed away, the team confirmed Wednesday. He was 70.

Robinson was part of the Denver Broncos organization from 1995 to 2000. He was the defensive coordinator during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Following his time in Denver, Robinson spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before becoming a collegiate coach.

He was the defensive coordinator for the University of Texas when they won the 2004 Rose Bowl. He then went on to be the head coach at Syracuse University from 2005 to 2008.

After spending time at Michigan, Texas and San Jose State, Robinson retired in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018