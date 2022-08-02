Watch Now
F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton added to Broncos ownership group

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after wining the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. Hamilton is now a “Sir” as well as a seven-time Formula One champion after being knighted Wednesday, Dec. 30 in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year honors list. The awards also recognize British performers, politicians and public servants, as well as people outside the limelight who have worked to defeat the coronavirus and its devastating impact. (Giuseppe Cacace, Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 11:59:53-04

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have added another big name to their ownership group — Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton.

The Broncos announced the addition to the ownership group in a tweet Tuesday morning:

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Hamilton shared a tweet after the announcement saying he's "honoured to work with a world class team."

Shortly after the announcement, the Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson shared the tweet saying, "winning is a habit."

The ownership group now includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, Carrie and Greg Penner — Walton's daughter and son-in-law — Mellody Hobson and Condoleezza Rice. The $4.65 billion agreement to purchase the Broncos is expected to be voted on by NFL owners on Aug. 9 in Minnesota, according to a source.

It represents a record price for a North American sports franchise, and is expected to be approved.

Over the past 18 months, the Broncos have added a new general manager in George Paton, new coach in Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson.

The change in ownership will mark the end of the Bowlen ownership of the Broncos, which began in 1984 when Pat Bowlen purchased the team for $70 million. He helped guide the Broncos to three Super Bowl titles. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 75.

