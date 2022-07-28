Excited Broncos fans attend first day of training camp

DENVER — Day 1 of Denver Broncos training camp kicked off Wednesday morning at the UCHealth Training Center, giving die-hard fans a chance to finally see what the newest players are made of before the season starts.

"We ended up getting out here around 5ish yesterday,"said JT, a Broncos fan who camped in front of the center amid Tuesday's storms. "You have to bring a tent, an air mattress, chair, blankets, hoodies, different outfits because the weather is unexpected."

Hundreds of fellow fans, like CJ Vaccaro, lined up behind JT.

"I can't wait to see the players," Vaccaro said.

The majority of fans were eager to see a certain new quarterback.

"I'd like to see Russell Wilson," Vaccaro said.

When fans were allowed inside the practice facility, players sporadically came out in groups. Wilson was one of the last guys out onto the field, but it was certainly an entrance to remember.

Wilson jogged towards the crowd and ran up and down the line, greeting and high-fiving fans as he passed them.

"Just insane. I got a high-five from Russ [and] caught a ball from Sam Martin," one fan said.

After practice, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Wilson and other Broncos made their way back to the fan section to sign autographs.

"Russell Wilson is just a good guy," fan Trevor Beck said. "Obviously [he's] a great quarterback, and it's just, you know, it's great to be excited about a season again."

Many fans told Denver7 that Wednesday's practice was one of the most exciting first day's of training camp since the days of Peyton Manning.