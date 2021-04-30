Watch
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Denver Broncos take Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with first-round draft pick

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Jenkins/AP
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) looks on against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Rose Bowl Football
Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 21:31:53-04

DENVER — With quarterback rumors flying about Aaron Rodgers and Teddy Bridgewater in town taking a physical to complete his trade, the Broncos went rogue, taking cornerback Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, eschewing Ohio State star Justin Fields.

With Fields and Jones on the board, general manager George Paton went with what he considered the best defensive player on the board. Surtain makes sense in this regard. While the team signed Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan will be free agents at season’s end. So, the reshaping and bolstering of defense continues this offseason.

“Man, it’s a special feeling. I am looking forward to competing and balling out,” said Surtain on ABC. “I am so excited. I can’t wait for this opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018