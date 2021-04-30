Denver Broncos take Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with first-round draft pick

DENVER — With quarterback rumors flying about Aaron Rodgers and Teddy Bridgewater in town taking a physical to complete his trade, the Broncos went rogue, taking cornerback Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, eschewing Ohio State star Justin Fields.

With Fields and Jones on the board, general manager George Paton went with what he considered the best defensive player on the board. Surtain makes sense in this regard. While the team signed Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan will be free agents at season’s end. So, the reshaping and bolstering of defense continues this offseason.

“Man, it’s a special feeling. I am looking forward to competing and balling out,” said Surtain on ABC. “I am so excited. I can’t wait for this opportunity.”

