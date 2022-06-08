Denver Broncos sold to Walmart heir Rob Walton

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family ownership group, which includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team, the Broncos announced in a tweet Tuesday night.

Walton, 77, is tied to the Walmart fortune, making him one of the richest people in the world. The group includes Walton's daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.

Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, is also part of the ownership group, according to Walton. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of Starbucks Corporation and is a director of JPMorgan Chase.

In a statement, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said he was "confident that [the Walter-Penner family's] leadership and support will help this team achieve great things on and off the field."

Rob Walton issued a statement on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group, saying, "we look forward to earning the confidence and support of the NFL as we take the next step in this process."

Details of the purchase were not immediately available. Sources told Broncos Insider Troy Renck that the price is north of $4.6 billion.

This story is developing and will be updated.