Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders won't face sex assault charges in Texas, records show

DENVER – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders won’t face prosecution for sexual assault charges in Texas after a grand jury last week decided not to indict him on felony charges.

Court records show the Harris County, Texas grand jury returned a “no bill” in the case on Jan. 9, meaning they couldn’t return a “true bill” indictment on the felony 2 sexual assault charge.

It’s unclear when the alleged incident that brought the case to police attention occurred, but court records show that a law enforcement officer was subpoenaed regarding the case at the end of August, and was served with the subpoena in early September.

Sanders’ address was listed as being in Humble, Texas – a suburb of Houston. Sanders grew up outside of Austin and attended SMU in Dallas for college.

The court records show the case was closed on Jan. 9. TMZ first reported the case had been closed.

“We are aware of the media report involving Emmanuel Sanders and are looking into it,” the Broncos said in a statement.

Sanders is in the United Kingdom promoting an NFL UK event and could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Ready to put on a show for the fans of Cardiff, Wales,” he tweeted shortly after the news broke. “If you’re going to the @NFLUK event tonight & take pictures you want me to sign….watch this video.”

When reached by Denver7 on Thursday, the NFL said the manner is under review. Sanders could still face discipline by the league. The Broncos have reached out to Sanders to gather more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.