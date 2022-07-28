Denver Broncos Charities to raffle trip to London for Broncos-Jaguars game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — What's better than a trip to London? A trip to London to see the Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during their international game, of course.

Denver Broncos Charities is raffling off a five-day excursion to London, with proceeds benefiting the team's nonprofit arm.

According to Denver Broncos Charities, the trip for two includes:



First-class roundtrip airfare, courtesy of United Airlines

Accommodations for a five-night stay in the heart of London

Two lower-level tickets to see the Broncos take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30

Behind-the-scenes experiences at a private practice and on game day

London attractions and excursions and more!

Only one winner will be selected, and raffle tickets start at $50.

The raffle is now open and will close Aug. 31 at noon. Fans can enter the raffle in-person at Empower Field at Mile High during the two preseason games. You must be 18-years-old or older to purchase a ticket.

For more rules and regulations, click here.

Can't make it to London? Don't worry! You can catch the game on Denver7, with coverage starting at 7 a.m. MST.