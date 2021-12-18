Demaryius Thomas laid to rest, remembered at memorial service

DENVER — Hundreds of friends, family members and mourners packed a high school gym in Georgia Saturday to remember and pay homage to former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

The 33-year-old was laid to rest in his hometown following the public viewing and memorial service at West Laurens High School in Dexter, Georgia, where Thomas played high school football.

Thomas was found dead in his Atlanta-area home Dec. 9. His family believes he died from a seizure, and foul play is not suspected.

Thomas retired as a Bronco last summer, paving his way back to his eventual induction into the team's Ring of Fame. Thomas arrived in Denver in 2010 as a first-round draft choice, known for his blocking and athleticism at Georgia Tech.

He evolved into the franchise's second-most accomplished receiver ever, behind only Rod Smith. Thomas, who would have turned 34 on Christmas Day, earned five Pro Bowl berths and two All-Pro selections.

He caught 724 passes for 9,763 passes for 63 touchdowns. He will forever be known for his walk-off score against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, catching a slant pass from Tim Tebow.

From 2012 to 2017, Thomas became one of the league's premier wideouts. He averaged 96 catches and nine touchdowns per season, his rise coinciding with his connection with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who maintained a friendship with Thomas.