Demaryius Thomas, all-time Broncos great, passes away at age 33

DENVER — Demaryius Thomas, one of the greatest receivers in Broncos history, was found dead Thursday night in his Georgia home.

He was 33.

According to TMZ, police said the cause of death is unclear after Thomas was discovered deceased in his Roswell, Ga., residence. The website reported that Thomas' passing could be linked to a medical issue and no foul play at this stage of the investigation is suspected.

Former teammates and coaches reacted with an emotional outpouring of love.

"It was an honor to play with you. Thank you for always believing in me! Rest easy my brother," tweeted Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles.

"Heartbroken," former Broncos star DeMarcus Ware said.

"Love You, Bro," tweeted linebacker Brandon Marshall.

"I'm so sad.. I'm heartbroken. I'm at a total loss. I'm sick.... I'm crying I'm just.... I don't know. The Azzanni family will always love you DT. I'm blessed to have known you. RIP #88," tweeted Broncos receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

Thomas retired as a Bronco last summer, paving his way back to his eventual induction into the team's Ring of Fame. Thomas arrived in Denver in 2010 as a first-round draft choice, known for his blocking and athleticism at Georgia Tech.

He evolved into the franchise's second most accomplished receiver ever, behind only Rod Smith. Thomas, who would have turned 34 on Christmas Day, earned five Pro Bowl berths and two All-Pro selections.

He caught 724 passes for 9,763 passes for 63 touchdowns. He will forever be known for his walk-off score against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, catching a slant pass from Tim Tebow.

From 2012 to 2017, Thomas became one of the league's premier wideouts. He averaged 96 catches and nine touchdowns per season, his rise coinciding with his connection with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who maintained a friendship with Thomas.

However, there was so much more to Thomas than statistics. I will remember his humility, kindness and leadership. It was not uncommon for Thomas to pull young teammates aside and instruct them on the nuances of a route or a blocking technique. Current Broncos standout Tim Patrick credits Thomas for inspiring him to become a better pro by learning what he could control through his attitude and work ethic.

From Manning to DeMarcus Ware to Chris Harris Jr., teammates admired Thomas, a longtime captain.

“I always had great respect for your toughness, your work ethic, your fearlessness across the middle, your ability to make big catches in big games," Manning said on the Broncos Twitter when Thomas announced his retirement in June. "You did it the right way.”

Former offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus, who was on the Super Bowl 50 championship team with Thomas, wrote on Twitter.

"DT sat with my son the entire plane ride home from the Super Bowl. He held him on his lap on the bus, carried him and hoisted him on the fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88."