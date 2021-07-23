Watch
Covering the bases: Can Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson improve pass defense?

Baron Browning, Justin Strnad aim to find niche role
Justin Edmonds/AP
Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson (45) walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 18:56:16-04

ENGLEWOOD -- I sat outside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse admiring the activity. Fans from out of state visited the team shop, and workers scurried about preparing the tents, stations and, well everything, for the first Broncos practice on Wednesday. It represents a hint of normalcy with fans returning. It will definitely provide energy.

However, the Broncos need more than a vocal boost to end their five-season playoff drought. It requires improvement across the board. In today's storyline leading into camp, I discuss the inside linebacker position. Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson remain terrific stuffing the run, but have not been as consistent in pass coverage. Will they improve or will it open up a niche role for Baron Browning, who could start camp on the PUP list, or Justin Strnad?

