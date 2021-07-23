Covering the bases: Can Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson improve pass defense?

ENGLEWOOD -- I sat outside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse admiring the activity. Fans from out of state visited the team shop, and workers scurried about preparing the tents, stations and, well everything, for the first Broncos practice on Wednesday. It represents a hint of normalcy with fans returning. It will definitely provide energy.

However, the Broncos need more than a vocal boost to end their five-season playoff drought. It requires improvement across the board. In today's storyline leading into camp, I discuss the inside linebacker position. Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson remain terrific stuffing the run, but have not been as consistent in pass coverage. Will they improve or will it open up a niche role for Baron Browning, who could start camp on the PUP list, or Justin Strnad?