By Josh, it's Johnson vs. Allen: Things to watch in Broncos vs. Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the preseason advanced, so did coach Nathaniel Hackett’s public view of the preseason. He does not like the games. Based on his experience as a child joining his coaching father and as an offensive coordinator, he views the risk of injury as greater than any reward of playing a few series.

As such, most Broncos starters will not play at Buffalo on Saturday at 11 a.m. or in the home finale a week later against Minnesota. The Packers, the last stop on Hackett’s coaching journey, employed a similar plan last summer and went 13-4. Hackett looks to protect the players, to keep them fresh, while maximizing mental reps.

It requires two things — a connection with the coach where trust exists and complete buy-in from players. Using a hard-medium-light three-day schedule fizzles if the players fail to maximize jog-thrus and learn at accelerated rate in the classroom. It requires reciprocity as running back Melvin Gordon explained, “If he's going to protect us, we are going to protect him... We don’t like the games either.”

Different paths to success exist. The Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams playing their starters for two quarters this week. The Los Angeles Rams play zero starters under coach Sean McVay. They have won the past two Super Bowls. And coach Sean McDermott has Bills' fans nervous with his plan to play star quarterback Josh Allen (to get more reps with new playcaller Ken Dorsey) and former Broncos' legend Von Miller.

Even with stars like Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons on the sideline, there remains plenty to see. There are backups fighting for jobs, and the preseason is the season for those looking to stake a roster spot, like Saturday's starting quarterback Josh Johnson.

My Denver7 things to watch:

Around the corner

With Ronald Darby (chest) and K’Waun Williams (knee) back in team drills, the secondary looks impressive, but there is still the matter of depth. Damarri Mathis is making a push for playing time in sub packages as he adjusts from a press coverage corner in college to the Broncos' nuanced zone scheme. If Mathis and fellow rookie Faion Hicks play well against the Bills’ starters and backups, they could place Michael Ojemudia’s roster spot in jeopardy. Hackett has praised Mathis and Hicks for not “panicking” like many rookie corners do.

What is the right answer?

Calvin Anderson has lost his grip on the starting right tackle job. It’s why he was the only No. 1 lineman to play last week, and is now alternating practice reps with Cam Fleming. The Broncos would benefit from Billy Turner’s return to stabilize the position. However, uncertainty surrounds the veteran after he missed practice for a personal day and then additional treatment on his left knee. It’s unclear if he will be ready for Sept. 12. Can Anderson rebound against the Bills? Will the Broncos need to look to add a player on the waiver-wire in the coming weeks?

Don’t run from the truth

Whether the backups are facing reserves or starters, the Broncos need to show progress in the run game. They were abysmal against the Cowboys, logging 39 yards on 22 carries. Mike Boone should get plenty of reps. The scheme requires the running back to show patience, then conviction to get north-and-south once that foot plants in the ground. The second string line, which should feature center Luke Wattenberg and guard Graham Glasgow, requires improvement. If healthy, Glasgow could push Quinn Meinerz, who has had difficulty blocking Dre’Mont Jones all summer, for the starting right guard spot.

Shipping and receiving

The most spirited competition for a roster spot remains receiver. Brandon Johnson continues to open eyes, delivering a 39-yard reception and 5-yard touchdown to salvage Thursday’s practice in the two-minute drill. Kendall Hinton makes plays and is trusted to execute all routes. Jalen Virgil, Seth Williams and Tyrie Cleveland all bring unique skills. With Montrell Washington appearing a lock as the punt returner, the math becomes difficult. There’s Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler (he’s making progress after left leg soreness surfaced), Washington, then maybe two more. Cleveland is considered a special teams fit on coverage teams. To carry Cleveland, Washington has to serve as a receiver, because the Broncos don’t have the luxury of carrying two specialists. Even if the Broncos carry six receivers, it will leave tough choices.

Walk the line

Another draft pick who is starting to make noise is sixth rounder Matt Henningsen. He delivered a quarterback hit vs. the Cowboys. Can he also show he’s steady against the run? If so, it could leave McTelvin Agim battling for a roster spot.

Fourth and long

Sam Martin is a solid punter, but the veteran has not won the job, vying with Corliss Waitman. Special teams coach Dwayne Stukes, in his second stint as a coordinator after leading Tampa Bay’s unit in 2011, said the competition remains open. The Broncos could save money if they moved on from Martin, but Waitman would have do more than he showed vs. the Cowboys over the next two weeks.

QB competition

It is so refreshing to cover a backup quarterback competition. It means the starter is solidified, and legitimate. Still, Wilson requires a backup. Josh Johnson will start again and outplayed Brett Rypien vs. the Cowboys, Rypien has shown an edge over Johnson in practice. Johnson, though, is the frontrunner and could cement his status against the Bills starters for a few drives.

