Broncos will waive wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton

Former Penn State star odd man out in crowded room
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton takes part in drills during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:43 PM, May 13, 2021
DENVER -- The recent draft, stacked receiver room and his future salary conspired to end DaeSean Hamilton's career in Denver.

The Broncos will waive the former fourth-round pick, according to a source. Hamilton hoped to be traded before the draft – nothing materialized – and the selection of Auburn's Seth Williams only complicated his chances of making the roster.

A tremendous person on and off the field – teammates have long admired his work ethic – this provides Hamilton an opportunity to find a better fit. The former Penn State star never fully gained traction with the Broncos, and his lack of special teams role moving forward likely doomed him.

Williams is viewed as a special teams contributor, and Tyrie Cleveland, taken in the 2020 draft, contributed in that role as well. Hamilton was due $2.1 million this season. There was no chance Broncos were paying that for a end-of-the-roster player. Denver will absorb a $170,661 cap hit by cutting him, according to Spotrac.

Hamilton finished his Broncos career with 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He helped rally the Broncos to a win over the Chargers with a touchdown catch last season. He also had critical drops during his career, including a touchdown in the Monday Night opener in 2019 at Oakland.

The Broncos have completely reshaped their wide receiver room over the past two seasons. Counting the return of a healthy Courtland Sutton – the Pro Bowler's absence last season cannot be overstated – Denver boasts Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Williams and Cleveland.

