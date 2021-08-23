Broncos will allow full-capacity crowds starting this weekend; masks not currently required

DENVER – Empower Field at Mile High will allow full-capacity crowds for Broncos games this season, and people will not for the moment be required wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, the team announced Monday.

The Broncos said fans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask an added that the rules are subject to change based on local and league protocols.

“Our No. 1 priority is a safe and enjoyable gameday experience at Empower Field and Mile High, which features comprehensive health and sanitation measures for fans.”

The first full-capacity crowd will be allowed back for this Saturday’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. But the Broncos won't play at home again until Sept. 26 against the New York Jets.

Some league restrictions will remain in place – including special policies for tailgating and an ongoing prohibition on players signing autographs for fans.

Denver and Colorado are not currently requiring people to wear masks indoors, though many private businesses have created their own rules. The city of Denver is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated by later this fall.

