Broncos' Von Miller will not face charges after Parker police investigation

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Broncos star Von Miller regarding criminal allegations Friday, ending several weeks of the legal issue hanging over Miller’s future.

This case began in unusual fashion on Jan. 15 with the Parker Police Department announcing it was investigating Miller, but declining to say for what reason. On Feb. 23, Parker police turned the case over to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, an indication that they believed there was enough evidence to charge Miller.

It did not play out that way, as stated in a press release from the D.A.’s office.

“The Parker Police Department submitted a criminal case against Vonnie B’VSean Miller to this office,” said Vikki Migoya, the spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in a statement. “After reviewing all of the materials, the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District has determined that no charges will be filed in this case.”

The office said that American Bar Association Criminal Justice Standards require a prosecutor only seek or file criminal charges if they reasonably believe the charges are supported by probable cause, that the evidence supports conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the decision to charge is in the interest of justice.

“Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case,” said Vikki Migoya, the spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in a statement. “It would be inappropriate to comment about details of an investigation in which there was never a citation, arrest or filing. The complainant, suspect and witnesses have a legitimate privacy interest and we will respect that.”

Denver7 has reached out to Miller’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, and is waiting to hear back.

A source tells Denver7 chief investigator Tony Kovaleski that Miler has lost endorsement deals as a result of Parker police taking the unusual step of announcing the investigation and making it public before it was turned over to the district attorney’s office.

For Miller, this helps his football career whether that continues in Denver or elsewhere as a free agent. He was facing a potential NFL suspension if the case moved forward, possibly as long as six games. Broncos general manager George Paton indicated Thursday that he would like Miller to return to the Broncos in the final year of his $114.5 million contract.

However, it is not guaranteed as the Broncos must exercise a $7 million option on Miller’s $18 million salary by March 16. They could still ask him to pay cut – Paton did not rule that out – leading Miller to decline and pursue free agency.

“We want to bring Von back. Obviously, the legal process, it's a serious situation. I don't know all the details," Paton said. "But we do want Von back."

In January, a well-placed source confirmed to Denver7 chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski that the Parker Police were looking into claims of possible domestic abuse. The investigation surfaced a week after Miller's former fiancee, Megan Denise, revealed alleged text messages from Miller about their relationship on social media. Denver7 confirmed that the investigation involved this woman.

A few hours after Parker police confirmed the investigation to the media in January, Denise wrote on her Instagram story that "at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von."

Her post read in full:

"In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things. First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong. With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself. Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world, and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family. Sincerely Megan Denise.”

Miller is a legacy player for the Broncos, a future Ring of Famer and Hall of Famer. He boasts eight Pro Bowl berths and earned Super Bowl 50 MVP honors. However, he turns 32 this month, missed all of last season after dislocating his left ankle tendon and finished with eight sacks in 2019, his lowest since 2013.

J.J. Watt, a comparable player to Miller in age and production, signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent this week. He received a two-year, $28-million contract with a $12 million signing bonus and $23 million guaranteed.

Will that prompt the Broncos to ask Miller to take a pay cut to $14 million? Or would they restructure his salary, give him money through a signing bonus, and allow him to claw his money back through gameday roster bonuses that are easily attainable and push the cap hit to 2022?

As for Miller, he could view Watt’s contract as the floor not the ceiling for his free agency, leaving him more willing to decline any contract adjustment to test free agency.

