Broncos' veteran players opt out of OTAs due to COVID-19 concerns

DENVER -- Citing COVID-19 as a "serious threat," Broncos' veteran players will not participate in upcoming offseason training activities.

The players released a statement through the NFLPA on Tuesday, explaining their position. The workouts were scheduled to begin next week.

"Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America's greatest game. With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts," the statement reads. "COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period."

"Positivity rates in our city are higher than they were at this time last year and we know players have been infected at club facilities in recent weeks. Despite having a completely virtual offseason last year, the quality of play across the NFL was better than ever by almost measure. We hope players across the NFL work with our union as we did to get all of the facts so every player can make an informed decision."

It's unclear if the players will participate in Zoom meetings, either. Some told Denver7 that could happen, but it remains unresolved.

As a result of COVID-19 spreading last spring, the Broncos did not hold OTAs. Virtual meetings became the training exercise to prevent players from gathering together in person.

The NFL is not currently mandating players receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, they will be encouraged and incentivized for doing so.

The NFL sent out a memo to teams on Wednesday that indicated that "Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees (other than players) should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so. ... Any staffer that refuses to be vaccinated without either a medical or religious reason will not be eligible for Tier 1 or Tier 2 status and will not be permitted to the 'football only' restricted area and may not work directly or in close proximity with players."

The Broncos are the first team to take this opt out step with more teams expected to follow after the union held a call with its players last week.

