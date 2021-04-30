Broncos trade up in second round, select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams

The Broncos wasted no time identifying their man Friday night. They traded up to the 35th pick, taking North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.

He has been compared to Nick Chubb. He is a downhill runner, who is hard to tackle with his physical style. He rushed for 1,140 yards last season and 19 touchdowns, and forced 76 missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus. Williams shared time with the Tar Heels with Michael Carter, but stood out. He is a stout runner -- 5-foot-9, 212 pounds with 4.5 40 speed -- and relishes contact and is not afraid to use the stiff arm to create separation.

He believes he should have heard his name called on Thursday night as two running backs went in front of him, Alabama's Najee Harris and Clemson's Travis Etienne.

"I definitely think I am the best running back in the draft. It was hard sitting there and watching that," Williams said. "But that's been my whole career, getting overlooked."

Williams will be expected to compete for playing time as reserve behind Melvin Gordon. The Broncos signed Mike Boone following the release of Phillip Lindsay, and have Royce Freeman on the roster. Boone can play special teams. Williams is considered an everydown back. He caught 25 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns last season. That versatility, Broncos GM George Paton said, drew Denver to him.

The Broncos sent the Falcons a fourth round pick and the 40th selection and received the 35th pick and a sixth-rounder, 219th overall.

