Broncos trade 8-time Pro Bowler Von Miller to Rams

DENVER — Von is gone.

Arguably the best defensive player in franchise history, Von Miller saw his career in Denver come to an end Monday as the team agreed in principle on a trade to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round picks in 2022, according to sources.

Broncos general manager George Paton facilitated the trade by eating roughly $9 million of his remaining $9.7 million salary this season. That dramatically increased the draft pick compensation and return, making the move viable for a transitioning Broncos team that might not have signed Miller as a free agent in the off-season. If Von had signed elsewhere after the season — the likely outcome — the Broncos could have received no better than a fifth round compensatory pick in 2023 based on his years experience in the league. As many as four teams expressed interest in Miller, according to a source, helping increase the return for the former All-Pro.

Miller, 32, is the Broncos all-time sacks leader, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, and an almost-certain Hall of Famer and Broncos Ring of Famer.

Miller did not play Sunday, needing more time for his left ankle to heal. I was told Von did not sit out because of a pending deal, that he was surprised when told of the trade Monday morning.

Following the trade, which will become official on Tuesday and addressed by Paton, Von met with teammates, president John Elway, coach Vic Fangio and Paton.

While the news was jarring given Miller's legendary status, it was not a shock. The Broncos are 4-4 and lacking a victory over a team with a winning record. Miller had played well, posting 4.5 sacks in seven games before hurting his ankle at Cleveland after all but guaranteeing a victory.

The move gives Paton a cache of picks to acquire a veteran quarterback or move up in the draft for one. Last offseason, the Broncos expressed interest in Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and DeShaun Watson. They are expected to be a player for a QB this offseason.

