Broncos TE Andrew Beck wins NFL's Salute to Service Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck has won the NFL’s Salute to Service award.

Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show Thursday night at which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season.

Congratulations to #Broncos FB/TE Andrew Beck for winning NFL's Salute to Service award - acknowledging exceptional effort to honor and support members of the military community.



Beck is 1st Broncos' player to receive NFL off-field honor since John Elway (1992 WPMOY) #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/49rHHhQPcM — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) February 9, 2022

USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Beck’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches.

The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Beck’s military charity of choice.