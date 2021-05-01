Broncos take versatile safeties Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson in fifth round

ENGLEWOOD -- As the Aaron Rodgers' drama looms over the NFL, if not the Broncos, Denver focused on adding depth and speed on the final day of the draft.

A Yahoo Sports story Saturday indicated that Rodgers has dug in against the Packers, adamant he will not return unless Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst is fired. Rodgers has told sources he remains willing to consider hardline options, including not reporting or even retiring. As long as Rodgers' future remains in doubt, he will be linked to the Broncos since he has listed Denver among his preferred destinations.

Against that backdrop, the Broncos have moved forward this week. They added veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and selected cornerback Pat Surtain in the first round, eschewing Justin Fields. A path exists, it can be argued, to add Rodgers if GM George Paton wants to pursue it. He acknowledged Friday that he would be open to improving the quarterback room.

The Broncos began the final day of the draft looking to grow younger and improve the team's overall athleticism. As such, Denver snagged two fast safeties for depth and special teams in the fifth round. Denver selected Texas safety Caden Sterns with the 152nd overall pick in the fifth round. Sterns fits the profile of a potential reserve who can contribute on special teams coverage units, which have undermined the Broncos for years. Sterns finished his college career with 172 tackles and five interceptions in 29 games.

"I bring versatility and I can run well. I look forward to learning from (All-Pro and Pro Bowler) Justin Simmons," Sterns said Saturday. "I know I have to clean up my tackling and become more consistent."

Denver followed by selecting Indiana safety Jamar Johnson with the 164th overall pick in the fifth round. He excelled in coverage at Indiana, and delivered a big game against Ohio State. Johnson is an aggressive ballhawk, finishing his career with eight tackles for a loss, 14 passes defensed and seven interceptions.

"I take pride in the ball," Johnson said.

The Broncos' picks remaining are 219, 237 and 253.