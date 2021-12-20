Broncos stumble, leaving postseason hopes flickering

DENVER — Twenty minutes does not seem like a long time.

After months of training, lifting, and digesting film, this was all that separated the Broncos from promise and irrelevance.

The road to redemption started ominously in the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater dived for a first down and his facemask stuck in the turf, jamming his neck and rendering the quarterback unconscious. Bridgewater left on a backboard and on a cart as the crowd chanted his name and teammates surrounded him with concern.

What followed was a Dramamine-required roller coaster ride with Denver falling 15-10 to Cincinnati that all but knocks the Broncos out of the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

There was hope. But that's not a strategy. And couldn't produce a victory.

Backup Drew Lock connected with Tim Patrick for a touchdown on the drive when Bridgewater was hurt. Bengals slinger Joe Burrow lofted a scoring strike to Tyler Boyd, a gut punch.

Trailing 15-10, Denver's season teetered moments later in the red zone.

Lock took the snap and what happened next is easier to appreciate for sure oddity than explain. On second down from the 9, Lock was presented a run-pass-option. He faked the handoff to rookie Javonte Williams, kept the football and attempted to run left. Defensive end Khalid Kareem met him — it was a terrible read by the quarterback — and swiped the ball from Lock. Lock swatted back as Kareem fell to the turf. But with no one touching him, he pounced up and sprinted down the field as Lock and Tim Patrick rammed into him, causing a fumble.

Garett Bolles recovered in what was one of the strangest double change of possessions ever witnessed.

Except it wasn't. Upon review, Kareem was ruled down.

That left the Broncos with one last drive with 1:04 remaining, scare time because the Bengals converted one-third down on their final drive, leaving Denver with no timeouts and a vast area to cover. It fizzled.

The Broncos entered the game with a 29 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. The loss drops their chances to 5 percent with games remaining against Las Vegas, the Chargers and Chiefs.

The disappointing result was tempered by Bridgewater's frightening injury.

Boos of the offense turned to fear as Bridgewater laid motionless on the turf in the third quarter. It went down like this: On second-and-5 from the 30-yard line, Bridgewater scrambled right, sprinted forward, and leaped over a defender at the 32.

As his body shifted in the air, the veteran was hit in the torso by B.J. Hill. Bridgewater whiplashed slightly as his facemask stuck into the ground, and he appeared unconscious. With the entire team nearby, medical staff removed Bridgewater's facemask, placed him on a board, and transported him directly to an ambulance in the tunnel. Bridgewater was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of a head injury and had movement in his extremities.

A slow start doomed Denver, which fell to 1-22 when trailing at halftime under coach Vic Fangio.

After matching failed opening drives, the Bengals found traction. Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 17-yard crosser, setting up Evan McPherson's 53-yard field goal as Cincinnati opened a 3-0 lead with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter.

The Broncos responded with a functional drive — yes I am being generous. A 28-yard completion to Noah Fant on a sneaky pass — Bridgewater let the ball loose with one-foot tip-toeing behind the line of scrimmage — set up Denver's first score. Brandon McManus booted a 54-yard field goal, tying the game.

It failed to provide air freshener to an odious first half. The ending proved particularly repulsive. The Broncos had a third down with 17 seconds left and left too much time if McManus missed. And he did just that, pushing a 51-yarder so wide right he dropped his head after contact.

In an equally puzzling move, the Broncos rushed three and dropped eight in coverage as Burrow rifled a 19-yard completion to Tyler Boyd with nine seconds left. McPherson, a master of big kicks at Florida, smashed a 58-yarder as time expired, setting a franchise record.

The Broncos held the Bengals to 91 yards in the first half. Cincinnati converted one-third down, delivered four first downs and five punts. And led. While the Broncos' defense was suffocating, Denver's offense proved nauseating. The Broncos produced 121 yards, seven first downs, and four third-down conversions. For the number crunchers, that was nine punts and 11 first downs in 30 minutes.

History haunted as Denver trudged to the locker room. They are not built to rally. And now they face a numbers crunch that has their postseason dreams starting at an expiration date.

Broncos honoring Demaryius

The Broncos chartered a plane with a traveling party of 40 to attend the celebration of the life and legacy of Demaryius Thomas on Monday at Georgia Tech. Those going include CEO Joe Ellis, president of football operations John Elway and roughly eight players, including Kareem Jackson, who became friends with Thomas in high school.

Footnotes

The Broncos entered the biggest game of the season compromised, absent starting defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and linebacker Kenny Young (concussion). There was hope Jones could go, but even after wearing a protective boot during the week, the foot remained stiff, leaving him scratched. Jonas Griffith started at linebacker in Young's absence. Griffith is the eighth player to man the inside linebacker position. Other inactives were Brett Rypien, Michael Ojemudia, and Caden Sterns (back). ...

In 14 games, the Broncos have scored on three first possessions, including two touchdowns. Their first drive fizzled Sunday when Courtland Sutton had a pass go right through his hands. ...

Cornerback Ronald Darby was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter. Kyle Fuller replaced him. But Darby returned. ...

Sunday's paid attendance was 76,134, actual attendance was 67,106 and no-shows 9,028.