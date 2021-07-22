Broncos storylines entering camp: Can defense be special?

Watch
It’s been a long, long time when considering the Broncos contended for Super Bowls for three straight decades and haven’t experienced four straight losing seasons like this since the drought of 1963-72.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 22, 2021
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — “Finding Dory” was top-grossing movie, and Justin Timberlake couldn’t stop the feeling the last time the Broncos reached the playoffs.

But optimism exists with the 2021 Broncos, buoyed by a retooled defense and promising young offensive weapons. Now if they can just figure out the quarterback.

With the first practice Wednesday, I look at the Denver7 storylines entering camp. Today’s topic? Can this defense be special? Watch the video in the player above.

