Broncos stagger vs. Chiefs in Vance Joseph's potential final game

DENVER -- In the early winter of 2017, Vance Joseph stood in front of a gaggle of reporters and described the challenge of reviving the Broncos.

"This is a reboot," Joseph said, "not a rebuild."

After one of the most forgettable seasons in team history, it is becoming a strong possibility there will not be a rerun. Joseph faces the sobering reality of being a one-and-done after the Broncos finished their season Sunday in bone-chilling conditions at Mile High Stadium.

The Broncos tied the game at 24-all with Demaryius Thomas' 6-yard scoring catch with 2:53 remaining. They were in position to rally after linebacker Zaire Anderson's scoop and 38-yard score shaved the deficit to 24-17 with 6:52 remaining after linebacker Zaire Anderson's 38-yard scoop and score (when I needed to head down to the field for live reports).

In 17-degree weather, the #Broncos' fifth-coldest home game, Joseph bundled up in a gray ski jacket. He appeared braced for the conditions, both in the game and afterward in the locker room. Prior to kickoff, Joseph's status hung in the balance. The confidence in his future began to dissolve as the weekend progressed. Despite a four-year contract, Joseph entered the finale with no assurances of his return. He did not speak with general manager John Elway regarding the uncertainty before kickoff, an uneasy feeling given Elway's unpredictability.

As written earlier, it was not the losses, but the nature of them that reflected poorly on Joseph. Of the Broncos' first 10 defeats, eight came by double digits. The Broncos were shut out for the first time since 1992, an ugly defeat at the Chargers, tied a 50-year-old losing streak with eight straight losses, and won only one road game. The Broncos ranked 31st in turnover margin, which often left them trailing, mitigating their best defenders (Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib) and creating a parade of issues with their quarterbacks and pass protection. Denver changed quarterbacks six times from Trevor Siemian to Brock Osweiler to Paxton Lynch to Siemian to Osweiler, and on Sunday, back to Lynch.

The Broncos began the season 3-1, and looked like a contender. Then came the bye week. So long relevance.

The Broncos began their historic losing skid with a pathetic home effort against the previously winless New York Giants. A month later, Elway called the team soft, an indictment of the players and coaching staff, saying complacency had taken root after the first four games. Later, as the losses mounted and the team fell out of the playoff picture, Elway called the season "embarrassing," and promised the team would rebound next year. It did not help that the draft class, outside of left tackle Garett Bolles, failed to contribute, blame that can be assigned to Elway and also Joseph and his coaches.

Sunday's outcome did not play into the Joseph decision. And it did not start well. The Broncos responded in a way more reflective of their season than their desire to save their coach. Playing several backups, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs raced down the field on their opening drive. Kareem Hunt, a rookie of the year candidate, bolted 35 yards for a touchdown. The Broncos answered with a three-and-out drive and the latest poor punt from Riley Dixon.

As both teams emptied the bench, using reserves, it became a compelling watch. In the first half, Paxton Lynch delivered his best performance since entering in relief at Tampa Bay as a rookie. In a well-executed play that raised the question of why it wasn't used all season, Lynch connected on a screen to rookie De'Angelo Henderson for a 29-yard score. The impressive run after the catch shoved the Broncos ahead 10-7. Mahomes, the godson of former Colorado Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins, showed why he once threw 94 miles per hour as a high school pitcher. With elite arm strength, he rifled the ball into tight spots against Denver's backups. Mahomes' scramble set up an easy score, leaving the Chiefs ahead 14-10 at half.

Lynch, 13-for-18 for 159 yards and one touchdown in the first 30 minutes, lost traction in a second half that mirrored this season. A strip sack represented the low point. Linebacker Ramik Wilson picked up the loose ball and rumbled 11 yards to increase Kansas City's lead to 24-10. Zaire Anderson pulled the Broncos back within reach with his touchdown.

From there, the goal was simple: see more of Lynch and chase a milestone for C.J. Anderson. Anderson rolled up his sleeves and delivered. He bumped and bounced for a 10-yard gain in the fourth quarter, leaving him 61 yards on 18 carries.. That lifted him to 1,007 for the season. He became the first Broncos running back since Knowshon Moreno in 2013 to reach the mark. Anderson has one year remaining on his contract at $4.5 million, and might not return. But he showed durability for the first time in his career after an offseason of cycling. He will have suitors if he he becomes a free agent. Bad seasons narrow the focus on individual achievements. It is a weird spot for the Broncos, who measure themselves in playoff berths and championships.

Missing the postseason for the second consecutive season proved jarring. That the losses were so gruesome ultimately left Joseph on a frozen island.

Footnotes

Spoke exclusively with quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday before the game. With his arm in a sling, Siemian told me he will receive a second opinion on his left shoulder. Surgery is a possibility as look into an issue with labrum. His future with Broncos remains uncertain. But wish him well in his recovery. Staying healthy has been a problem. Toughness has not been. ... Former Broncos All-Pro left tackle Ryan Clady was honored during the game. He retired as a Bronco on Saturday. "I missed football the first month of the season, but not in October. I loved waking up and feeling great on Mondays," said Clady, who is dabbling in real estate, golfing and doing Yoga in his retirement. ... Safety Will Parks, who had tough day, exited with a neck injury in the second half.