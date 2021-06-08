Broncos' sports medicine director retiring after 45 seasons

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos longtime athletic trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the franchise and the team’s training room will now bear his name.

Antonopulos is the longest-tenured employee in Broncos history and he’s the only individual who was a part of all eight of the franchise’s Super Bowl appearances.

Antonopulos began his career with the Broncos as an assistant athletic trainer in 1976. He worked with 13 different Broncos head coaches during his career.