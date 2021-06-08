Watch
Broncos' sports medicine director retiring after 45 seasons

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Denver Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos, center, talks with staff members during drills at the team's NFL football training camp in Englewood, Colo., in this July 19, 2019, file photo. The Broncos announced on Monday, June 7, 2021, that Antonopulos will retire after more than three decades as the team's trainer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:17:00-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos longtime athletic trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the franchise and the team’s training room will now bear his name.

Antonopulos is the longest-tenured employee in Broncos history and he’s the only individual who was a part of all eight of the franchise’s Super Bowl appearances.

Antonopulos began his career with the Broncos as an assistant athletic trainer in 1976. He worked with 13 different Broncos head coaches during his career.

