Broncos sign linebacker Joe Schobert following Jonas Griffith's injury

DENVER — Looking to add depth and experience, the Broncos signed linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday.

The move comes after starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith dislocated his left elbow on the second play of the Broncos' 17-7 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. Griffith told Denver7 he wrenched his elbow on a tackle attempt. He is hoping to return in 4-to-6 weeks, leaving him potentially available or the season opener on Sept. 12.

"I will be back," Griffith said.

However, the Broncos needed insurance to pair with Alex Singleton, who moves to the top of the depth chart, and young player Justin Strnad, who is enjoying a strong training camp. Schobert, 28, has posted five straight seasons of at least 103 tackles while playing for the Browns, Jaguars and last season with the Steelers. He has been a trusted starter and is considered a sound tackler.

Schobert worked out recently for the Broncos, and impressed them enough to keep him on call. He could practice as soon as Monday.

Randy Gregory and Billy Turner will practice, removed from the PUP list, a source confirmed to Denver7. Gregory underwent rotator cuff surgery in the spring. He has been an active and vocal participant at workouts and a coach in the meeting room, but has yet to practice with the team.

This is a good sign that he will be in position to play when the regular season begins, which was the long play when he and the team agreed he should undergo surgery. Turner brings experience and knowledge of the offense, having played for Hackett with the Packers.

He has been working out on the side field, rehabbing a knee injury, and the decision to remove him from the PUP list indicates the progress he has made. Turner, if healthy, is considered the favorite to start at right tackle, a position currently manned by Calvin Anderson.