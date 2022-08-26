Watch Now
Broncos safety Justin Simmons: 'Urgency is at all-time high for us'

Players believe new coaching staff, accountability will spur rebound
Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons believes this year's team is capable of matching habits with lofty expectations.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 26, 2022
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The players are not neutral. They exist in a vacuum inside the walls of the training facility. So, of course, they boast optimism in August. The NFL demands it with its parity. Everybody feels like they have a chance.

What made Friday different after the Broncos kickoff luncheon — a fantastic event from which the team has raised more than $1.5 million for their charities since 2012 — was the candor associated with a rebound. Fans have every right to be cynical after the last six years of no playoff berths and five straight losing seasons.

Players, however, believe this year — defined by new ownership, new coach and new quarterback — will be different.

"We have the team that’s more than capable of reaching all the goals that we were talking about (on stage on Friday), talking about being world champs. And we can do that," Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons said.

"As nice as that is to say, Russ hit it on the head. Your expectations and your habits have to align. It’s a long season, there’s going to be a bunch of games and ups and downs. Are we hitting our stride at the right point in the season? And can that carry us into the postseason and give us momentum? That’s what’s going to matter. The urgency is at all-time high for us. It’s been mediocre for too long for too many seasons. I think just as well as anyone that has been here the past six years, it’s time to get back to what Broncos Country is used to seeing — that’s winning football and hosting playoff games."

Everything is different since quarterback Russell Wilson arrived in March. He boasts a resume of nine Pro Bowl berths and a Super Bowl title. His work ethic has drawn comparisons to Peyton Manning because of his admitted "obsession with winning."

While Wilson has changed expectations, coach Nathaniel Hackett has created a new vibe, focusing on relationships and trust. It remains unknown how it will play out beginning on Sept. 12 at Seattle, but the players have bought in to Hackett's changes.

"The sense of urgency has been here. The amazing coaching staff we have, there’s been an awesome turnaround in the player-coach relationships we have. Coach Hackett is leading the charge. Everybody should be stoked to have this guy as head coach. He's not only a great players coach, but this dude knows his stuff as well. Like Justin and Russell said, it’s going to be up to us. We've been holding each other to high expectations. We know it’s not going to be perfect, but we have the team to overcome trials and tribulations. We are super stoked."

