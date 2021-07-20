Broncos release 2021 training camp schedule, with 13 open practices

DENVER – The Broncos will have 13 practices opening to the public during this year’s training camp, which starts Wednesday, July 28, the team announced Tuesday.

There won’t be any autograph signings at this year’s training camp, and fans who want to attend will have to sign a digital “fan health promise” attesting they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have not recently been exposed to someone with COVID or had symptoms themselves.

The 13 training camp practices will be free and open to the public otherwise. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., and the parking area at UCHealth Training Center will open at 7:30 a.m.

The team will have specific areas marked where fans can sit, and the stadium bag policy will be in effect.

The July 31 practice is being referred to as “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday” and will be an invite-only practice with limited access for the public.

Every practice is scheduled to run from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. The full training camp schedule is as follows: