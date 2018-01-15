Broncos receiver Carlos Henderson arrested in Louisiana on marijuana charge

DENVER -- Broncos receiver Carlos Henderson, who missed his entire rookie season with a thumb injury, faces a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested in Louisiana on Sunday.

Police arrested and charged Henderson with first offense possession of a controlled substance, according to the Quachita Parish Sheriff's Office. After a search of the vehicle in which he was a passenger, Henderson admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

"We are aware of the issue involving Carlos Henderson and are gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement.

The Broncos drafted Henderson in the third round with the 82nd overall pick. Henderson, 23, projected as a potential starting slot receiver with special teams return skills. It never materialized. He struggled mightily in training camp before tearing a ligament in his left thumb in August. The injury required surgery, and Henderson eventually landed on the season-ending injured reserve.

Henderson spent the season healing, and learning the nuances of professional football. He could face discipline from the NFL.

Henderson was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding in West Monroe. The arresting officer detected a "strong smell" of marijuana upon reaching the vehicle. Henderson told the officer, per the report, that he did not possess marijuana and had not smoked it in the car. Upon searching the vehicle, the report states the officers found suspected pieces of raw marijuana.

Henderson was arrested after admitting he had smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop.