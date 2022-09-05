Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson boasts Septembers to remember

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rarity has become normalcy again. The Broncos believe a storm is coming this season, equipped with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who is prepared to follow in the Hall of Fame footsteps of John Elway and Peyton Manning.

In recent seasons, the Broncos became frustrating, bad and boring, missing the playoffs six consecutive years and posting five straight losing records.

But all that was in the past under previous coaches and quarterbacks. These Broncos, with the glorified past the present again, seem different. Wilson is the beat to the offense's heart.

Of course anxiety exists in Broncos Country entering the opener since the starters did not play in the preseason. However, Wilson's resume provides reason for calm.

He has been Canton-worthy in September. Over his last 10 September games, Wilson owns a 7-3 record with 29 touchdowns and one interception. Compare that to the Broncos' last 10 September games: 3-7 record with 13 touchdowns and six picks.

Extrapolate the data deeper, and it gets better for Wilson. In his last three opening games, Wilson is undefeated with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His last opening day loss came at Denver, a 27-24 defeat, in 2018.

Of course, new variables exist. Wilson leads a new team with with a first-time head coach (Nathaniel Hackett), and he is returning to Seattle where he earned nine Pro Bowl berths and a Super Bowl ring in 10 seasons.

The crowd will be electric at Lumen Field on Monday night, a game that will be televised on Denver7. There will be plenty of boos for Wilson, who helped orchestrate his exit from Seattle, resulting in a fresh start and a five-year, $245 million contract with $124 million guaranteed last week. There was little traction for adding to Wilson's contract in Seattle.

Now, he's gone. But Wilson carries with him a heck of a September resume — 21-13 overall with 63 touchdowns and 15 interceptions — into one of the most highly anticipated openers in Broncos' history.