DENVER — On June 27, Marlin Briscoe passed away from complications related to pneumonia at the age of 76, according to his daughter. Briscoe was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, which would become the National Football League.

Briscoe was first drafted by the Denver Broncos, which wanted him to play other positions. Nicknamed "The Magician," he pushed to become the quarterback.

His daughter had a different nickname for Briscoe.

"We called him "Disco Briscoe" because he loved to dance," said Angela Pruitt Marriott. “His biggest contribution was really making people realize that Black quarterbacks had what it took, in terms of intellect, passion, and athletic ability."

Pruitt Marriott said her father's death was unexpected, and it has been a tragic loss for the family. She arranged a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

“Initially we set the goal for $16,000, and that will cover the basic funeral expenses," said Pruitt Marriott. “What we decided to do as a family is anything over the $16,000 for the funeral expenses will be donated to a scholarship in his name that's already been established at the University of Nebraska Omaha.”

Pruitt Marriott said her father believed strongly in education and would be thrilled to know there were contributions to the cause in his name.

“Honored and blessed that I've had that opportunity to have those intimate conversations with Marlin Briscoe," said Nick Ferguson, who played with the Broncos for five seasons. “Not too many football players, or African American players, who can say that they actually spoke to what I consider to be a living legend.”

Ferguson wants to raise awareness about the fundraiser for Briscoe's family.

“I see a lot of ourselves in Marlin. The fact that he didn't really listen to people saying what he wasn't able to do," Ferguson said. “I'm hoping not just to help Marlin and his family through this time of need, but to show an example of what we can do as a society, if we truly try to help one another... If we don't look out for them as former players, who's going to do it?”

The Broncos organization has been in touch with the family to help in some way.

"They wanted to be discreet, but let's just say they are basically making a really good contribution to the services," said Pruitt Marriott.

Briscoe's service is scheduled for Tuesday, and the family is accepting donations until then.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.