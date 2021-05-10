Broncos' Pat Surtain will wear No. 2; K.J. Hamler switches to No. 1

DENVER -- Given injuries and a potential addition at the league's important position, it's impossible to predict the Broncos' 2021 record.
However, we know with certainty their players' numbers. Tuesday, the Broncos revealed jersey numbers for rookies, new players and those switching digits as the NFL relaxed rules regarding position numerals. Cornerback Pat Surtain grabs the headline by sticking with No. 2, which he wore while starring at Alabama, leading Denver to select him with the No. 9 overall pick. K.J. Hamler will switch to No. 1 and cornerback Michael Ojemudia changes to No. 13 with Kyle Fuller taking No. 23.
Here is a look at the new numbers:
ROOKIES
2 CB Pat Surtain II
33 RB Javonte Williams
77 OL Quinn Meinerz
56 LB Baron Browning
30 S Caden Sterns
41 S Jamar Johnson
19 WR Seth Williams
35 CB Kary Vincent Jr.
53 OLB Jonathon Cooper
51 DL Marquiss Spencer
NEW VETERAN PLAYERS
5 QB Teddy Bridgewater
21 CB Ronald Darby
23 CB Kyle Fuller
26 RB Mike Boone
57 LB Natrez Patrick
82 TE Eric Saubert
97 DT Isaiah Mack
99. DL Shamar Stephen
SWITCHED NUMBERS
1 WR KJ Hamler (previously 13)
9 Kendall Hinton (previously 2)
13 CB Michael Ojemudia (previously 23)
27 CB Nate Hairston (previously 49)
It is not simple to switch, leading many veterans to stick with their jerseys like Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy. Per the league, if a player switches they must buy unsold jerseys, which can be a hefty figure depending on the switch. It's why, for instance, the Vikings' Dalvin Cook did not switch from No. 33 to No. 4, his college number, given the estimated cost of $1.5. million, according to Pro Football Talk.