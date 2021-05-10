Broncos' Pat Surtain will wear No. 2; K.J. Hamler switches to No. 1

DENVER -- Given injuries and a potential addition at the league's important position, it's impossible to predict the Broncos' 2021 record.

However, we know with certainty their players' numbers. Tuesday, the Broncos revealed jersey numbers for rookies, new players and those switching digits as the NFL relaxed rules regarding position numerals. Cornerback Pat Surtain grabs the headline by sticking with No. 2, which he wore while starring at Alabama, leading Denver to select him with the No. 9 overall pick. K.J. Hamler will switch to No. 1 and cornerback Michael Ojemudia changes to No. 13 with Kyle Fuller taking No. 23.

Here is a look at the new numbers:

ROOKIES

2 CB Pat Surtain II

33 RB Javonte Williams

77 OL Quinn Meinerz

56 LB Baron Browning

30 S Caden Sterns

41 S Jamar Johnson

19 WR Seth Williams

35 CB Kary Vincent Jr.

53 OLB Jonathon Cooper

51 DL Marquiss Spencer

NEW VETERAN PLAYERS

5 QB Teddy Bridgewater

21 CB Ronald Darby

23 CB Kyle Fuller

26 RB Mike Boone

57 LB Natrez Patrick

82 TE Eric Saubert

97 DT Isaiah Mack

99. DL Shamar Stephen

SWITCHED NUMBERS

1 WR KJ Hamler (previously 13)

9 Kendall Hinton (previously 2)

13 CB Michael Ojemudia (previously 23)

27 CB Nate Hairston (previously 49)

It is not simple to switch, leading many veterans to stick with their jerseys like Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy. Per the league, if a player switches they must buy unsold jerseys, which can be a hefty figure depending on the switch. It's why, for instance, the Vikings' Dalvin Cook did not switch from No. 33 to No. 4, his college number, given the estimated cost of $1.5. million, according to Pro Football Talk.