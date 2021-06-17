Broncos named finalist for ESPN Humanitarian Team of the Year

DENVER — The Broncos are being recognized for their work in the Denver community for the second year in a row.

ESPN on Thursday announced the Broncos as one of four finalists for its 2021 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award.

The Atlanta Dream of the WNBA, the New York City Football Club of the MLS and the Toronto Blue Jays of the MLB are the other finalists.

The Broncos, who were also a finalist for the award last year, will receive a $25,000 grant to help with more charitable and humanitarian efforts. The winner of the award — who will receive a $100,000 grant — will be announced during an ABC special on Denver7 on July 24.

In 2020 the Broncos volunteered more than 850 hours, contributed more than $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts and worked on social justice initiatives through the franchise's Inspire Change program.