Broncos name coaching fellowship after Marlin Briscoe, Super Bowl era's first Black QB

DENVER – The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday they had hired Mateo Kambui as this season’s Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellow – a new title for the year-long internship named after the Broncos former quarterback who was the first Black quarterback of the Super Bowl era.

Kambui was most recently a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern and is a graduate of Florida A&M University. He will work on the offensive side of the ball as a fellow, breaking down film and scouting reports, the team said.

The Broncos announced the internship would be named after Briscoe, who was drafted by the Broncos in 1968. He was the first Black quarterback in the Super Bowl era and started five games at quarterback that season, throwing for 14 touchdowns and running for another 3 in 11 games.

Briscoe spent eight more seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver with various teams before he moved on to coaching at the University of Colorado.

“I feel very humbled,” Briscoe said in a statement. “It’s a great honor to be recognized after all these years.”

The Broncos said the yearly internship would go toward providing coaching opportunities from underrepresented backgrounds.

