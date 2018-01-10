Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall says no surgery for now

Troy E. Renck
5:21 PM, Jan 9, 2018
DENVER -- Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall remains well-versed in playing in pain. 

Doctors inserted screws in his foot two years ago. A finger remains permanently bent from causing a fumble. And this past season he fought through a rotator cuff tear for three months, finishing with 106 tackles and three sacks. An MRI eight days ago showed increased damage, but for now Marshall told Denver7 he is eschewing an operation. 

"The tear got a little bigger. So I’ll take the first month off to rehab and strengthen around it to see if I need surgery in February," Marshall said Tuesday.

Marshall is entering the second season of a four-year, $32-million deal. He is considered one of the mainstays of the defense, calling the signals during the game. 

