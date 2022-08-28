Broncos' K.J. Hamler, Baron Browning shine in preseason finale

DENVER — Critics flogged the Broncos for not playing starters in the preseason.

A new coach with a new quarterback needed the reps. But preseason being preseason, and given Nathaniel Hackett's memory of quarterback Chad Pennington dislocating and fracturing his left wrist when his father Paul was coaching with the Jets, health became the priority. As it is with several teams, including the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

But no one complains when starters don't play in the final preseason game. This is a contest for players returning from injury, needing reps — Baron Browning is revved and ready — and battling for scant roster spots.

On a warm summer night, the Broncos beat the Vikings 23-13 before 63,030 fans in a result nobody will remember.

But some players will not forget Saturday night as they showed up and showed out.

Third-year receiver K.J. Hamler turned his dream of returning into reality, playing for the first time in 11 months. Hamler jogged to the north end zone, took a knee and prayed moments before kickoff. Faith, family and therapy helped him navigate his journey back from a torn ACL in his left knee, a dislocated hip and depression.

Ninety-four seconds into the game, quarterback Brett Rypien connected with Hamler on a short pass over the middle for eight yards. His next catch netted five, and Rypien tried to squeeze a pass into Hamler at the end zone that was tipped and intercepted by Luiji Vilain, leaving an 89-yard drive hollow.

Perhaps more importantly, Hamler absorbed a big hit from linebacker Myles Dorn — unnecessary roughness was called — and popped up with energy and attitude. Hamler finished with three catches for 18 yards on five targets.

The final two receiving spots represent spirited competition. Injury complicates the situation as the 53-man roster must be set by Tuesday at 2 p.m.. Undrafted free agent Brandon Johnson limped off the field with an ankle injury on the first drive on a crossing route and did not return. He appeared poised to make the team, but this could create an opening for two players, among Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, who led the team with 68 receiving yards in the first half, and Tyrie Cleveland, to make it.

Baron Browning's blockbuster summer as an outside linebacker continued. He showed relentless pursuit off the edge in the run game and delivered a 17-yard scoop and score to shove the Broncos ahead 17-7 in the second quarter. The only thing more impressive than his touchdown was his celebration — a whirling dervish of dance moves. Browning has emerged as a top reserve behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim made Browning's moment possible. He posted the sack and strip, popping the ball loose for Browning. Agim, who also forced a fumble on the Vikings' first offensive play, is vying for a reserve spot, and Sunday he popped in ways that were absent in camp.

Montrell Washington continues to show that he will be an impact player on special teams and the offense. With line coach Butch Barry telling coach Hackett to call the play, Washington and the offensive line executed a 11-yard reverse to shove the Broncos ahead 10-7 in the second quarter. The stage has not been too big for the former Samford star. In fact, it has illuminated his game.

Rypien finished 14 of 21 for 137 yards and the interception. He enjoyed an impressive summer, but did not appear to do enough to unseat backup Josh Johnson.

Following the embarrassing loss to the Bills, Saturday provided reason for encouragement. The energy, physicality — Mike Boone rushed for 44 yards and the Broncos had a goal line stand — and tackling were much improved.

No one will reflect on August if the next 18 weeks go as expected. It begins Sept. 12 in Seattle. As one player told Denver7. "I can't wait. It's about to go down."

Footnotes

Tickets distributed were 76,473. The announced attendance was 63,030 with 13,443 no-shows. ... Running back Mike Boone, safety Caden Sterns and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper served as captains and former Broncos wideout Bennie Fowler was the honorary captain. ...

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell delivered a fourth down sack to end the Vikings' drive with 6:30 remaining. ...

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam did not play on Saturday after getting the majority of the reps in the first two games. ...

A candidate for SportsCenter's Not Top 10 Plays emerged in the third quarter. In a brain freeze by longsnapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, he raced down the field, caught the punt on a hop at the 4-yard line and inexplicably carried it into the end zone for a touchback instead of downing the ball. Punter Sam Martin, competing for his spot, shook his head in disbelief.

