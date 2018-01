DENVER — Vance Joseph is still the head coach in Denver. Plenty members of his staff, though, are looking for new jobs.

Among those who won't be back in 2018 with the Broncos are special teams coach Brock Olivo, running backs coach Eric Studesville, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and O-line coach Jeff Davidson.

Also, outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac's contract isn't being renewed.