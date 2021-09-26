Watch
Broncos host Jets with chance at first 3-0 start since 2016

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs as New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 17:34:31-04

The Denver Broncos host the New York Jets on Sunday and are big favorites to come away with their first 3-0 start since 2016 when they were defending their last Super Bowl title.

Teddy Bridgewater has been a godsend to a franchise that has churned through 10 other starting quarterbacks since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired.

The Jets are coming off a bad performance versus New England when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was intercepted four times.

