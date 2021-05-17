Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations, adviser to Paton

DENVER – The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the new executive director of football operations and special advisor to General Manager George Paton.

Kleine is thought to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in NFL history, the team said.

She comes to Denver from the Minnesota Vikings, where she has spent the past nine years within the team’s personnel department – most recently as the team’s manager of player personnel and a college scout.

Kleine will report directly to Paton and will be the point person for the team’s football operations and be heavily involved with professional and college scouting, personnel, player evaluation, draft preparations and more, the Broncos said.

Paton worked with Kleine in Minnesota, where she started as a public relations intern in 2012 and moved up as a scout over the nine years with the team.

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said in a statement. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”

The Broncos said Kliene was an “integral” part of the Vikings’ front office as manager of player personnel and a college scout. She scouted the Midwest region, including Minnesota, the Dakotas, Montana and Wisconsin.

