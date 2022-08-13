DENVER — There is excitement surrounding the Denver Broncos' first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday.

One player's commitment is extending far beyond the field. Broncos guard Dalton Risner teamed up with the nonprofit A Precious Child's GiveSPORTS Program last month to host a free football camp for kids. It featured around 100 participants.

A Precious Child gives children in need opportunities and resources to empower them to reach their full potential.

“He has a really nice personality. I think that’s a great thing to have in the community--how he’s helping us with camps and making us chase our dreams. And I think that’s really cool," said camper, Mario Sanders.

Broncos guard Dalton Risner's commitment extends beyond the football field

The nonprofit's GiveSPORTS Program helps kids and families who are in need to get involved in youth sports. It also gives them a little inspiration along the way.

“My goal is to go to college, go to LSU, because I would be the first person in my family to go to college. And I want to make it to the NFL and play for my favorite team," said camper, Jahsiaa Jackson.

"That's the highlight of my year, every year, just being around these kids," said Risner. "Every kid is going through something here. Every kid has a battle, whether that's at home with their parents, grandparents, siblings, they all got something going on and you show up here, and you're able to make impacts on those children, and you hear their stories."

One child, Jayden, who participated in the event said it was inspiring to meet Risner.

"Just to hear him speak and like what he's come from. It's just, it's inspiring. I feel like Dalton is more vocal, and he actually comes around and talks to you and it makes it seems like he's not a celebrity. He's just a normal person," said Jayden. “It was awesome. He’s inspiring. Just to hear him speak and where he comes from. It’s inspiring.”

"We're so thankful for A Precious Child for putting this on. I'm so thankful to be a part of it. Thankful to have these kids out here. Every year you have special kids out here and every year you make an impact," said Risner.

This was the second year Risner helped put on the event. Last year's event also featured Broncos player Justin Simmons.

