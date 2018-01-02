Broncos freeze ticket prices for 2018 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Catching a Broncos game at Sports Authority Field won't cost you any more in the 2018 season then it did last year.

Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis on Tuesday wrote a letter to fans telling them ticket prices won't be raised next season and thanking them for sticking with the franchise through its first losing season since 2010.



“Make no mistake—We share your disappointment for not reaching our goals after a promising start to the season. There are no excuses for what went wrong, and all of us take full responsibility for our first losing record in seven years,” Ellis wrote.

The average price for a regular-season ticket in 2017 was $190 and has only fluctuated slightly over the past couple of years, according to TICKETCITY.com.

General manager John Elway decided to stick with coach Vance Joseph despite the Broncos' most disappointing season in decades, one that began with a 3-1 start but crumbled to a 5-11 finish.

Ellis said the Broncos cannot live on their past glory — they were Super Bowl champs just two years ago — and that there will be no sense of entitlement in the organization.

"There are no shortcuts and all of us must put in the hard work to get better," he said, highlighting "all of us."

Ellis said he's confident Elway and Joseph can steer the Broncos back to success.