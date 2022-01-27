Broncos finalizing head coach deal with Packers' Nathaniel Hackett, reports say

DENVER — Looking to jumpstart a franchise, if not a dormant offense, the Broncos are finalizing a deal to make Nathaniel Hackett their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Hackett becomes the Broncos’ fourth coach in seven years, explaining the importance of general manager George Paton’s exhaustive search that crisscrossed the country over the past two weeks.

The former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator brings experience, energy and a creative mind as Denver aims to end its six-year playoff drought and five-year run of losing seasons. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was considered the favorite, but Hackett won out in a field of 10 candidates, including fellow finalist Kevin O’Connell, the Rams offensive coordinator.

Hackett, 42, brings an open mind as a football renaissance man. The first-time head coach has gained attention for his unique ways of teaching, incorporating everything from Austin Powers to Will Ferrell movies into his play calls and meetings. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose future is again in limbo after an ugly loss to the 49ers, has pushed for Hackett to get a head coaching job. Hackett interviewed with Atlanta last offseason, saying he learned from that process.

The Broncos, Jaguars and Vikings had talked with Hackett in recent days. While Hackett did not call plays in Green Bay, he was in charge as Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game.

Talking to former players, Hackett has drawn praise for his ability to listen, incorporate ideas and embrace challenges, among them coaching Rodgers.

Hackett grew up around football with his father Paul a longtime college — he held the top job at USC — and pro coach — he was an offensive coordinator with the Steelers, Chiefs and Jets.

Nathaniel Hackett thought he wanted to be a doctor before switching gears in college. He began his coaching career in 2003 at UC Davis where he played, mentoring linebackers in between teaching hip hop dance classes. Hackett joined the pro ranks with Tampa Bay in 2006 with Jon Gruden. It was at Syracuse where he gained traction under coach Doug Marrone. Marrone brought him on his staffs at Buffalo and Jacksonville.

In 2015, Hackett joined the staff as quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2016 season. He worked around the maddening inconsistencies of quarterback Blake Bortles to help guide the Jaguars to the 2017 AFC Championship game. The Jaguars, behind a bullish running game, ranked fifth in scoring and sixth in total yards.

Admittedly shocked, Hackett was fired in 2018 by Marrone following the Jaguars’ seventh straight loss, the offense skidding because of injuries to running back Leonard Fournette and Bortles’ struggles.

Hackett resurfaced in Green Bay as the offensive coordinator, helping coach Matt LaFleur, the playcaller, form game plans, while translating the West Coast offense to players. The Packers flourished, leading Rodgers in line for his second-straight MVP award. Rodgers has said of Hackett’s coaching style: “No one brings more joy.”

Paton sought a leader who could “inspire and empower.” Hackett is a caffeinated personality, a stark contrast to Vic Fangio.

Hackett joins a franchise in transition. The Broncos are expected to be placed on the auction block in the coming days, leading to a new owner this spring. There will also be roster turnover as the team looks to rebound from a 7-10 record and last place finish in the AFC West.

The challenge for Hackett is clear: help provide hope and restore the glory to a storied franchise. It starts with his leadership, and will require an upgrade at quarterback.