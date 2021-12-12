Broncos fans say 'thank you' to Demaryius Thomas through tribute at Sunday's game

DENVER — Hailed as one of the greatest wide receivers in Broncos history, fans paid tribute to Demaryius Thomas at Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Thomas was found dead on Thursday night in his Georgia home, at the age of 33. Family members said he was having complications related to a seizure.

Thomas spent nine years with the Broncos, but his fans will remember him for his work both on and off the field.

“Look what he did for the community. He gave back. He wasn't like self-centered. He didn't have an ego. He cared about people," said 12-year-old Kaysen Nightpipe.

Thomas' legacy lives on through organizations where he donated his time, like the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, A Precious Child, and his annual football camp.

“He knew what it was like to struggle as a kid. And so, he wanted to make other lives better and that's the best thing you can do," said Kaysen's mom, Tierra Nightpipe.

At Sunday's game, a memorial was built to honor Thomas near the Ring of Fame Plaza at Empower Field at Mile High. Fans were invited to pay their respects before the game.

There was also a moment of silence and video tribute for Thomas before kickoff.

All of the Broncos players wore Thomas' number, 88, on their helmets during the game.

