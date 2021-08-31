Broncos cuts include inspirational WR Kendall Hinton, reserve QB Rypien

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Last season, Kendall Hinton made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Monday, the former Wake Forest star narrowly missed in his bid to the team.

Hinton, sixth-round receiver Seth Williams, reserve offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann and third-string quarterback Brett Rypien highlighted a flurry of cuts as the Broncos began shaving their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 2 p.m. deadline.

Hinton wrote an inspirational story a year ago, turning a 11th hour phone call into an emergency quarterback role against the New Orleans Saints after Drew Lock, Rypien and Blake Bortles were sidelined for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Saints smashed the Broncos 31-3, and Hinton completed only one pass. But he earned the respect of his teammates and opponent for his selfless act as a practice squad receiver playing the toughest position in sports for the first time since his junior year at Wake Forest. The Hall of Fame requested received his wristband with the plays.

"I didn't know about it. But it was special," Hinton said. "I wish I had done better, though."

Hinton is a competitor and has shown dramatic improvement as a receiver. However, Trinity Benson turned heads for the past month, and is in prime position to earn a final roster spot with Hinton, Williams and 2020 seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland waived. If Hinton passes through waivers, he hopes to join the Broncos' practice squad, which can include up to 16 players.

"If I clear, then yeah I'll definitely be back for psquad. No question, I have a lot to prove," Hinton told Denver7.

Williams, a former Auburn star, showed flashed throughout camp, but lacked consistency. Cleveland battled nagging injuries and failed to gain traction he had last season. Schlottmann finished the preseason on my projected 53-man roster as the backup center. Rookie Quinn Meinerz now assumes that role for now. He has struggled with snaps -- he never played a snap at the position during his DIII college career -- while showing promise at guard.

The Broncos must pare the roster by 27 players, and there could be a few wrinkles involving those placed on injured reserve. Here is the running list of those waived (this story will be updated through Wednesday's deadline):

